LIVESTREAMING: Bank of Ghana’s 97th MPC press conference

The central bank’s at its meeting in September kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 14.5 %

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is scheduled to hold a press conference today at 11:00 am to announce its decision on the monetary policy rate.



This comes after the committee held its regular three-day deliberations from Wednesday, November 18 to Friday, November 20, 2020.



For the committee’s 97th meeting and the last for this year, it is expected to review developments of Ghana’s economy.



Additionally, the MPC will provide statistical data, advice, and necessary steps for economic growth.



The policy rate will be of key interest to businesses as it influences the interest rate on loans and determines the rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks.



Meanwhile, at the central bank’s meeting in September this year, it kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent.



Join the feed below:





