LIVESTREAMING: Bank of Ghana holds 105th MPC press conference

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee will on Monday, March 21, 2022, announce its decision on the monetary policy rate which is of keen interest to businesses and the private sector.



Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, who is also Chairperson of the Monetary Policy Committee, is expected to announce the policy rate which will influence the cost of credit in the country for the next three months of the year.



The 105th MPC meeting of the central bank was earlier set for March 23 to March 25 but had to be rescheduled a week earlier from Wednesday, March 16 to March 18, 2022.



For the meeting which took place last week, the Committee initiated proposals for the formulation of the central banks’ policies, provision of statistical data and economic advice.



At the central bank’s 104th meeting and first for this year, it kept is monetary policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent.



Meanwhile, Governor of the central bank, Dr Ernest Addison will announce the Committee's latest decision on the policy rate at a press conference in Accra.



