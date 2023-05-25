You are here: HomeBusiness2023 05 25Article 1773509

Business News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo speaks at 7th African Leadership Forum

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaks at African Leadership Forum which is taking place in Accra-Ghana.

The 2023 African Leadership Forum (ALF) on “Promoting African intra-trade to unlock agricultural potential in Africa,” is organized by the AfCFTA Secretariat in partnership with the Uongozi Institute.

This high-level forum aims to explore the vast opportunities and address the obstacles hindering the realization of Africa’s agricultural potential.

The ALF will bring together decision-makers and influential individuals to engage in thoughtful discussions and knowledge sharing.

Watch the live stream below: