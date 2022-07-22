LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo launches Office of Registrar of Companies

Business News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to launch the newly established Office of Registrar of Companies (ORC) to register and regulate all business entities in the country.



The ORC which is carved out of the Registrar General’s Department will be responsible for handling the registration of businesses such as private public companies limited and unlimited by shares, private-public companies limited by guarantee, including churches, schools, NGOs, CSOs, associations, unions, external companies and professional bodies.



Watch the stream below:



