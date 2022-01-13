LIVESTREAMING: AfCFTA Secretariat launches Pan African Payments & Settlement System

Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat is holding a commercial launch of the Pan African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) in Accra, Ghana.
PAPSS is a centralised payment and settlement infrastructure for intra-African trade and commerce payments.
The project is being developed in collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank which seeks to facilitate payments as well as formalise some of the unrecorded trade due to prevalence of informal cross-border trade in Africa.
The system will also provide an alternative to current high-cost and lengthy correspondent banking relationships to facilitate trade among member countries of the free trade pact.
Watch the event below: