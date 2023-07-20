LIVESTREAMING: 2023 National Project Management Conference and Project Management Excellence Awards

Business News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: NPMC & PMEA

The 2023 National Project Management Conference and Project Management Excellence Awards is the largest gathering of Project Management Professionals, Practitioners, and Changemakers in Ghana!



The theme for this year is “Driving Organisational Performance and Agility with Project Management.”



The 2-in-1 event is taking place from Thursday, 20th - Friday 21st July, 2023.



The venue is the Royal SENCHI Hotel and Resort



The serenity of a riverfront and greenery environment; the high-quality speakers and topics; the networking opportunities; the coveted awards night and all that comes with it are intended to empower delegates to make ideas a reality.







