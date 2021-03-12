LIVESTREAMING: 2021 Budget Statement presentation

Business News of Friday, 12 March 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The majority leader in parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu is reading the 2021 budget and economic policy for the year on behalf of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who is currently in the United States to seek medical care.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a decision to allow the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to present the budget on behalf of the government today.
Some major issues to be highlighted are the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and how the country plans to bounce back post coronavirus era, state of roads, aviation, etc.
Watch a Livestream of the Budget reading below: