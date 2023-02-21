LIVESTREAMED: Parliament vets Minister of State-designate at the finance ministry

Business News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of State-designate in charge of finance, Mohammed Amin Adam is being vetted before Parliament's Appointment Committee.



The position became vacant after the President fired Charles Adu Boahen.



Also, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond as the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry and the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah to serve as the deputy.



MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong who was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture has completed his vetting process.



Meanwhile, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who was nominated as minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has thus completed his vetting.



Watch Mohammed Amin's vetting below



