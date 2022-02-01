LIVESTREAMED: Parliament reconvenes despite uncertainty over passage of Bill

Business News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s 8th Parliament is expected to reconvene on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 with some uncertainty around the consideration and passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy Bill.



So far, government has made it known its plan to present an amended rate of the E-levy from an initial 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent.



Although the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin will not be present to preside over the proceedings, the fate of the E-Levy Bill remains uncertain.



The E-Levy since its announcement by the finance minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] in November 2021 has received public backlash from Ghanaians and lawmakers in Parliament.



Watch a stream of Tuesday's proceedings below:



