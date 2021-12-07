LIVESTREAMED: Parliament meets on 2022 budget statement and economic policy

Business News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority and Minority Caucus of Ghana’s eight parliament will today December 7, 2021 resume sitting to deliberate over the contention of the 2022 budget statement.



The House was on Thursday December 2, 2021 rendered empty after a showdown, amid heated debate and confusion over the approval of the 2022 budget statement.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta when delivering the 2022 budget statement before Parliament in November this year announced a number of policy measures and tax measures.



They include the imposition of a 1.75 percent levy on e-transactions covering mobile money, bank transfers and other payments. This has however been widely criticised by a section of the public with lawmakers calling for a review of the tax imposed in the 2022 budget.



