LIVESTREAMED: NDC holds town hall meeting on economy, E-Levy

Business News of Monday, 24 January 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be gathering at 1:00pm at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to hold a town hall meeting on the Electronic Transactions Levy, popularly known as e-levy.



The party at the meeting is seeking to raise questions about the state of the economy and the introduction of the E-Levy.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta when delivering the 2022 budget statement before Parliament in November this year announced a number of policy measures and tax measures.



They include the imposition of a 1.75 percent levy on e-transactions covering mobile money payments, ATM withdrawals and other payments.



This has however been widely criticised by a section of the public with lawmakers calling for the e-levy to be scrapped citing it will place more burden on the ordinary Ghanaian.



Meanwhile, among speakers at the scheduled gathering will be National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, former deputy Minister of Power John Jinapor and former Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku.



