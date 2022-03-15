You are here: HomeBusiness2022 03 15Article 1490942

Business News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Energy face Public Accounts Committee

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is holding a hearing session for various Ministries and Agencies of government.

For Tuesday, March 15, the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Transport are before the Committee to render an account and report of their various dealings to a bi-partisan committee.

Sector Ministers and heads of agencies and institutions are facing questions with regard to audits of public organisations.

The Public Accounts Committee is Chaired by James Klutse Avedzi.

Watch a stream below:

