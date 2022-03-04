LIVESTREAMED: Government holds 5th town hall meeting on E-Levy at Ho

Business News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government continues to engage Ghanaians on its proposed Electronic Transaction Levy to win the support of the public for the new tax policy.



The government as part of its public engagements has hosted a number of town hall meetings to educate the populace on the need and importance of the policy.



Led by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, another town hall meeting is being hosted in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.



The E-Levy is a 1.5% tax levy government intends to impose on all electronic transactions covering mobile money, banks transfers, ATM withdrawals, among others.



It is estimated that government will realise some GH¢6 billion annually from the policy which is currently a bill before the parliament of Ghana.



Watch a stream of the town hall meeting below:



