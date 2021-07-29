LIVESTREAMED: Finance Minister presents 2021 mid-year budget review to Parliament

Business News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning will today, July 29, present its 2021 mid-year budget review before Parliament.



The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act 921, which offers the opportunity to revise macroeconomic targets and provide a comprehensive economic outlook for the rest of the year.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to announce some key job creation programmes and projects government intends to undertake over the next three and half years.



Key among the programmes is the creation of some one million more jobs over the period under the "Ghana Cares Obaatanpa Programme."



Already, Parliament has granted approval of GH¢129 billion for the services of government for the 2021 financial year after the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu requested for the sum during the 2021 budget and economic policy statement earlier this year.



The 2021 Budget was themed ‘Economic Revitalisation through Completion, Consolidation and Continuity, which was hinged on balancing on fiscal consolidation to facilitate economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



