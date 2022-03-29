LIVESTREAMED: Finance Minister in Parliament for E-Levy consideration

Business News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is currently in Parliament for the consideration of the Electronic Transaction Bill.



The government has struggled to pass the key legislation which has courted controversy since its announcement in November last year.



The Levy, when passed, seeks to impose a 1.5 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money, banks transfers, ATM withdrawals and others.



Parliament has since been at an impasse over the E-Levy with key lawmakers, civil society organisations, and a cross-section of the public opposed against the tax measure.



Despite stiff opposition to the Bill, Government insists the tax measure is necessary to fill revenue gaps and address the country's revenue generation constraints.



