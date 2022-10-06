You are here: HomeBusiness2022 10 06Article 1637120

Business News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Bank of Ghana holds 108th MPC press conference

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to announce its decision on the policy rate following its scheduled 108th meeting.

This comes after the Committee had postponed its earlier announcement to coincide with the end of the IMF mission team to Ghana.

The Bank earlier explained the postponement is “to allow the decision on the policy rate to benefit from the broader discussions to be held during the period.”

The MPC held its regular meeting from September 20, 2022, to Friday, September 23, 2022, to review developments in the economy.

Meanwhile, inflation for the month of August reached 33.9 percent with food and transportation being the major contributors.

With the rise in inflation, it is expected that the committee will either hike or maintain the policy rate.

Watch the stream below: