LIVESTREAMED: Bank of Ghana holds 106th MPC press conference

Business News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana is holding a press conference to announce its decision taken on the monetary policy rate.



This comes after the Committee last week held its third scheduled meeting to review economic developments in the country from Wednesday May 17 to Friday 20.



Governor of the central bank and Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Ernest Addison is expected to announce an upward or downward review of the policy rate which will influence the cost of credit in the country for the next two months.



Watch the stream below:







