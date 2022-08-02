You are here: HomeBusiness2022 08 02Article 1594811

Business News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo launches national AfCFTA policy framework, action plan

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to launch the National AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan.

The framework and action plan is expected to provide guidelines which seeks to boost Ghana's trade efforts with other African counterparts under the continental free trade agreement.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey are expected to deliver remarks at the event which is taking place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

