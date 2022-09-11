Kwesi Pratt casts doubt on IMF boss' commitment to finalize deal by end of year

Business News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has reiterated his position on Ghana seeking financial help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Ghana seeks IMF bailout of US$3 billion to help the country navigate through her economic crisis resulting from the adverse effects of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 5th September 2022, met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.



The IMF boss expressed the institution's determination to work with government and the Ministry of Finance and ensure an agreement before the end of the year.



“We have started very constructive discussions already and to the people of Ghana, like everybody on this planet, you have been hurt by exogenous shocks.”



“We have to support Ghana because your strength contributes to the strength of your neighbours; it contributes to a stronger world,” Kristalina Georgieva pledged.



But Mr. Pratt maintains his position that IMF deal is not, has not and will never be a good deal for the country in terms of development and progress.



He replied; "The President said that our proposal to the IMF is ready. As at that time, it had not been submitted. As at the time of the closed-door meeting, that proposal has not been submitted . . . So, what is basis for the IMF Managing Director's statement that the deal will be finalized by December?"



He further alluded to the stringent conditions that accompany the IMF help to the country which do not benefit the citizenry.



"We have gone to the IMF for seventeen (17) times and it didn't help us. What's the assurance that going for the 18th time will help us?", he questioned.



