Kwasi Kwarteng named UK Finance Minister, becomes first Black to hold the position

Business News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The United Kingdom will have its first black Finance Minister in the person of Kwasi Kwarteng.
Kwarteng, who is of Ghanaian descent, was appointed by Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Prior to his appointment, Kwasi Kwarteng served as the Business and Energy Secretary since January 2021 under the now former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
Taking to social media after the announcement, Kwarteng wrote; The honour of a lifetime to be appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by our new Prime Minister, @trussliz This evening, we’ve been finalising our package of urgent support to help with energy bills, with an announcement this week.”
His appointment as the UK finance minister comes at a time when the country is facing sky-high inflation, soaring energy prices, and financial support for households and businesses.
Kwasi Kwarteng will be responsible for the public finances of the United Kingdom.
The honour of a lifetime to be appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by our new Prime Minister, @trussliz— Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) September 6, 2022
This evening, we’ve been finalising our package of urgent support to help with energy bills, with an announcement this week. pic.twitter.com/srLWIqnw5P