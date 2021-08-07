Kwame Sefa Kayi appointed National Petroleum Authority board member

Business News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kwame Sefa Kayi is a board member of NPA



• The swearing-in ceremony took place at the NPA headquarters on Friday, August 6, 2021



• The board is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo



Ace broadcaster and Peace FM's Kokrokro morning show host, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), GhanaWeb source revealed.



In a photo sighted by GhanaWeb, the media personality was seen signing a document placed before him at the NPA head office in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the swearing-in ceremony.



Manuel Sawyyerr Esq., Clement Osei Amoako, Bernard Owusu, and Dr Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah as members.



NPA CEO, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Diana Mogre are part of the board members.











