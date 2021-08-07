You are here: HomeBusiness2021 08 07Article 1327396

Business News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Sefa Kayi appointed National Petroleum Authority board member

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi (Second from left) with other appointed members of the NPA board Ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi (Second from left) with other appointed members of the NPA board

• Kwame Sefa Kayi is a board member of NPA

• The swearing-in ceremony took place at the NPA headquarters on Friday, August 6, 2021

• The board is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo

Ace broadcaster and Peace FM's Kokrokro morning show host, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), GhanaWeb source revealed.

In a photo sighted by GhanaWeb, the media personality was seen signing a document placed before him at the NPA head office in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the swearing-in ceremony.

The board is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo.

Manuel Sawyyerr Esq., Clement Osei Amoako, Bernard Owusu, and Dr Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah as members.

NPA CEO, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Diana Mogre are part of the board members.