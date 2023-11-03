Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park generates GH¢1.1 million monthly - Minister

Business News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The revenue generated from the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has shot up astronomically from GH¢20,000 to GH¢1.1 million every month.



This was disclosed by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, at the Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues in Accra on Thursday, November 2, 2023.



He stated that 50 more workers have been employed after the rehabilitation of the memorial park.



"Before the rehabilitation, they were doing GH¢20,000 a month. We do GH¢1.1 million now," Dr Awal said at the Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogue.



Touching on the national museum, Dr Awal noted that the revenue raked in has also shot up.



The minister said the museum, which was previously generating GH¢25,000 a month, now rakes in GH¢350,000 after its rehabilitation as well.



15 more workers had been recruited to work at the facility.



The redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is to boost domestic tourism, as well as, attract foreign nationals to Ghana.



To gain entry into the premises, non-Ghanaian adults pay GH¢100 while Ghanaian adults pay GH¢25.



The fee for school children has been pegged at GH¢5 from the earlier GH¢1 charge.



For tertiary students who are non-Ghanaians visiting the facility, they will pay GH¢60 while Ghanaian tertiary students will pay GH¢15.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, commissioned the redeveloped park.



During his speech, he said the redeveloped park will attract some one million domestic and international tourists annually.



SA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.