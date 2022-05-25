Kwahu Summit 2022 presents platform for Africa to progress together – Oppong-Nkrumah

Business News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has lauded organizers of the Kwahu Summit 2022 for their efforts in rallying stakeholders to work towards a progressive continent.



The Minister made comments at the launch of the summit in Accra, which is part of an event by the Africa Prosperity Network, APN.



According to Oppong-Nkrumah, APN through its programmes and platform was contributing to creating an ambience for discussions geared towards African progress and forward march.



“What this platform will do is to challenge all of Africa and all of us, to strive to do some more together, leverage the kind of opportunities and resources around us to do more.



“And I think that it is a very important conversation that you are stimulating on this platform and again for that, we celebrate you.



Whiles pledging government support for the project, the Minister also stressed that within the context of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, the Kwahu Summit and other like it were crucial to developing ideas on implementation of the Africa-wide trade pact.



“Yes, the AfCFTA has been established, secretariat in Ghana… but it will take deliberate acts that seek to engineer of stimulate trade relationships, building of networks amongst ourselves to really turn the tide of our international trade – which is more outside the continent into the continent.



“As against more within the continent as we desire… this platform will work towards bringing together people and forcing kind of conversations that can help bridge that gap which will translate into giving life to AfCFTA and agenda,” he added.



