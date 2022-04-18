Kwahu Easter: Huge turnout at this year’s paragliding festival

Business News of Monday, 18 April 2022

More than hundred revelers have flown on the Odweanoma Mountains as the annual paragliding festival, held during the Easter season returned to Kwahu this year.



The revelers, both locals and foreigners paid GHC550.00 for the experience which includes landing on the pitch of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium which is about the most low-lying spot in Kwahu.



Seasoned pilots from around the world have since Thursday, April 14th, 2020 when the festival opened, flown tourists from the paragliding field on the peak of the Odweanoma mountain at Atibie into the plains of Nkawkaw.



Paragliding is an exciting aviation sport that could bring excitement to those who indulge in it and could also help open up the country’s tourism industry.



The Kwahu paragliding festival since its inception in 2005 has been organized every year to coincide with the Easter festivities and has become one of the flagship programmes of the Ghana Tourism Authority to promote tourism in Ghana.



In 2020 and 2021, due to the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic, it was put on hold. However, following the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions, the festival has bounced back in grand style with loads of activities outlined by stakeholders including the private sector to make it a memorable one.



Apart from paragliding, tourists have been engaged in walk race, telescope viewing, Jams, Dubar of Chiefs and the



People of Kwahu, Hot Air Balloon, food Bazaars, Pool Parties, Musical Concerts among others.



Government is confident the Paragliding Festival and other Easter activities in Kwahu would play a major role in raising its 2022 targeted revenue of $2.3 billion dollars. This will make the tourism sector the Number One gross domestic product contributor in Ghana’s economy.