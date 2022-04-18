Kwahu Easter: Heavy rains slow down activities on final day

Business News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Kwahu Easter returns after two-year break



Traders optimistic of massive sales as tourists visit Kwahu



Tourism Ministry to generate revenue from celebrations



Traders including, event organizers, pub owners and restaurant operators have been affected by heavy downpours that have marred the annual Kwahu Easter and Paragliding festival.



The rains which started on Sunday night have left sellers disappointed as they could not make sales as much as they expected to.



Heavy rains meant that paragliders could not enjoy their paragliding activities whiles some parties were also put on hold.



According CitiNews reports, the rains, which started at 2:30 pm, continued deep into the night on Sunday as pubs, eateries, event grounds and streets especially the Obomeng highstreet were abandoned.



“The rain has messed up our business. I haven’t made any significant sales today. I am so sad because today is the last day and I was really expecting to cash in”, one of the vendors lamented.



Meanwhile, some vendors are hopeful that business will be better next year.



“Our business has been affected by the rain this year. Today being the last day, the rains have slowed down sales,” a vendor said.



“We had made good plans to give our best this last day but the rains have prevented us. All my colleague spinners have packed their machines, and we are waiting for the rains to stop so that we can have some good shows tonight. No one will come to Kwahu for Easter and will leave the same, by all means you will break even so we are not so much bothered about tonight’s rain”, said another.



The Kwahu Easter and Paragliding festival has gained international recognition as tourists troop in to the country, specifically to Kwahu to partake in the Easter celebrations.



The Ministry of tourism is however hopeful that the event will generate revenue for the sector after the two-year long break.