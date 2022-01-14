Kumasi commercial drivers support increases in lorry fares

Business News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: GNA

Some commercial drivers in the Kumasi metropolis have thrown their weight behind the decision to increase transport fares by 40 per cent, effective Monday, January 17, 2022.



The drivers say they could not continue to wait but had to take an immediate decision to save their businesses from total collapse.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, the drivers said the increases in the prices of petroleum products and spare parts were affecting their daily sales and that of their car owners.



The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, one of the transport unions, last week issued a statement announcing the increase of transport fares by 40 per cent effective Monday, January 17, 2022.



However, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the largest transport union in the country, came out to state that they were yet to take a decision on new transport fares for drivers in the country.



While things are going forth and back, some drivers said they are bearing the heat of the continued increases in fuel prices, which was gradually pushing them out of business.



Mr. Yaw Adjei, a Trotro driver who plies the Kumasi-Ejisu road told the GNA, on Thursday evening that, the patience of most commercial drivers had run out.



He said he was in total support of the decision to increase transport fares by 40 per cent from next week.



Mr Agyei explained that commercial drivers had shown magnanimity to Ghanaians by keeping their fares stable despite the frequent fuel price increments.



“Last year, the government increased the prices of petroleum products by over 23 times and yet, transport fares have not gone up’’, he stated.



Mr. Paul Kwabena Takyi, also a driver at the Central market lorry terminal, pointed out that high import duties of cars and spare parts had made vehicles expensive in the country.



This situation made car owners increase their daily sales for drivers and the increases in fuel prices made it even worse for drivers to meet their daily targets.



Mr. Takyi urged Ghanaians to understand the situation and bear with the drivers when the new fares were introduced.



Some passengers who also spoke to the GNA called on the government to find an amicable solution to the problem by working to reduce fuel prices to help mitigate the plight of Ghanaians.