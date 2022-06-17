Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly records three per cent growth in revenue for 2021

Business News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) recorded more than GH¢22.3 million as revenue for 2021 as against GH¢20.9 million the previous year.



This showed an increase of GH¢1. 43 million, representing a 3.32 per cent growth.



The sources of revenue ranged from rates, lands, fines and licenses to rents.



Mr Sam Pyne, Mayor of Kumasi, who made this known said the Assembly could generate more revenue than it was currently doing.



Addressing the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the Eight Assembly, held at the Prempeh Assembly in Kumasi, Mr Pyne cited management, process and operational, and information system challenges as key factors accounting for the low revenue.



“All these challenges simply point to the need to improve our revenue generation systems to guarantee a good financial performance...Our revenue management systems have largely remained manual over the years, thereby giving room for manipulations and leakages in all forms,” Mr Pyne noted.



He said the absence of reliable data did not allow for proper budgetary and financial projections.



In view of that, the Assembly was restructuring the Revenue Unit, the Mayor said, adding that other measures, including the piloting of mechanised collection, improving monitoring and penalising wrongdoing would be adopted.



He said the issue of indebtedness was still a major concern and efforts were being made to reduce the debts.



Mr Pyne indicated that the Assembly, under his leadership, had reduced the debt stock by more than GH₵9.6 million, representing 15.06 per cent of the total debt of GH₵63.8 million recorded in 2017.



“Going forward, we are going to ensure that we seek proper legal opinions in addition to the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve our outstanding court cases, as much as possible negotiate with our creditors for suitable payment plans,” the Mayor assured.



Additionally, the Assembly would ensure that the requirements of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (Act 921), were adhered to strictly.



“We strongly believe when these measures are instituted, we will avoid financial problems, protect the public purse and ensure the judicious use of public funds,” Mr Pyne said.