Kumasi International Airport to undergo test run in January 2022

Business News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Kumasi International Airport will undergo a test run in January 2022



• This exercise is ahead of the operationalization of the facility



• The airport is currently 77 percent complete, according to the contractor



The yet-to-be completed Kumasi International Airport is expected to undergo a test run in January 2022.



According to an Aviation Ghana report, the exercise is ahead of the operationalization of the facility for scheduled and charter flights to commence October 2022.



This was revealed to president Akufo-Addo during his just ended four-day working visit of the Ashanti region.



Contractor for the project informed the president on the state of the some of the facilities with the overall edifice at a 77 percent complete stage.



He was told that the terminal building of the airport was 88 percent complete, the road network 93 percent complete, the Apron 89% complete, with the air traffic control and rescue and firefighting services 53 percent complete.



“The scope of work includes the extension of existing runway pavement from 1,981 metres to 2,320 metres, the construction of a new taxi link and apron, two new apron parking stands, aeronautical ground lighting systems.”



“The design and building of a terminal with the capacity to handle 800,000 passengers per annum, an 11 MW substation, as well the provision of new bulk utility (electricity, water, sewage treatment system, internet etc.) services, independent of the existing utility services for the existing airport facilities,” the president was informed.



Earlier in 2018, when the president cut the sod for the commencement of works for Phase Two of the project, Akufo-Addo said “the expansion of this airport is a critical part of government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry in the country and to realise the dream of making Ghana an aviation hub in West Africa.”



Meanwhile, the third phase of the airport project will entail the construction of the air traffic control building, a fire building station, as well as the expansion of the existing runway pavement.



The Kumasi International Airport project cost €124.9 million with financing from Santander, Deutche Bank, and UKEF. The project is being constructed by Messrs Contracta Construction UK Limited.