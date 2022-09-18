Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment: Shops are not for sale now - Mayor

Business News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

The Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne, has told Ghanaian residents in the diaspora that the shops at the on-going redevelopment project of the Kumasi Central Market are not for sale now, Purefmonline.com reports.



The Mayor who is the USA to woe investors back to the ‘Garden City’ told a Ghanaian gathering in Dallas that the construction work of the Central Market is 45% complete.



Explaining the events happening so far on the re-construction of the market to the gathering, the KMA Chief Executive remarked that the market upon completion will be handed over to the Assembly for on-ward redistribution to its rightful owners. The excess shops will be sold to the general public and interested parties only after the end of the redistribution exercise.



“No one should be deceived that the shops at the Kumasi Central Market which is at 45% completion stage are for sale.



KMA has no price tag on any of the shops.



Upon completion, the Assembly will take possession of it and duly deliver them back to the rightful owners. No figure will be allowed to take advantage of the outcome neither will rightful owners be cheated in the process. As your Mayor, I won’t sit back for that to happen.



We will only begin to sell the excess shops when we are satisfied that every rightful owner who has been relocated for the purposes of this redevelopment exercise has duly been given back his or her shop.” The KMA Boss assured when a Ghanaian resident in Dallas posed a question to him, expressing concern on how traders who have been temporarily relocated will have access to their shops.



He also charged the Ghanaian residents in the USA and other stakeholders at the gathering to cease the opportunity to return and invest home as the Government through its industrialization drive has made it possible for businesses to thrive by providing various incentives and reliefs packages.



The KMA Boss talked about the numerous business opportunities associated to the Kumasi International Airport which is near completion and the Boankra Inland Port development.



“More recreational facilities should be built to accommodate the numerous visitors that will throng into the city on the back of Government’s ongoing transformational agenda in the city.



"The President Akufo-Addo Government despite the challenges Covid-19 virus and the Russia-Ukraine war brought has still been able to make the economy business friendly.



"I urge you all to come on board because the Government has made it easier for investors to thrive and get returns on their investments. We need your contribution now more than ever as the Government continues to play its role efficiently.” He stated.



In ending his engagement, Hon. Sam Pyne hinted to the Ghanaian diaspora that plans have been advanced to redevelop other satellite markets in the Metropolis beginning with the Krofrom Market soon.



The KMA Chief Executive is on an administrative visit to the USA to amongst other things seek assistance for the exploration of new ways and technologies to improve the sanitation situation in the Kumasi Metropolis and attract business investors.



He recently met the Mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson who has given him an assurance of a sister-city-partnership between Dallas and Kumasi in championing development and cultural drive.



Already, from the KMA Mayor’s engagement in the USA, four different private companies in the USA have expressed interest in the redevelopment of the Amakom Children Park to a befitting place of amusement.