Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Kumasi Airport to reach global standards by mid-2021 – Minister

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister has said ongoing expansion works on the Kumasi Airport is anticipated to reach unprecedented international standards.



According to him, moves are in place to convert the Kumasi Airport into a world-class air travel hub.



The development comes after an amount of US$300 million was set aside by the government to implement the entire expansion works on the airport.



Providing updates at government’s weekly Nation Building Updates on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Accra, Simon Osei-Mensah said the expansion works on the Kumasi Airport is set to completed by the second quarter of 2021.



“We are extending the runway by an additional 230 meters and it can take Boeing 737-800 and that is what we call an international airport. So that when I check-in at Kumasi, I will not stop in Accra but fly straight to the United Kingdom. That is what we are going to see latest by the middle of next year,” the minister explained.



Meanwhile, the completion of the Kumasi Airport will make it the second international airport in the country after the main Kotoka International Airport.



The entire expansion project entails the extension of the runway from 1981m to 2300m to house the likes of the Boeing 737-800 series aircraft, the construction of a new world-class terminal, construction of additional aprons as well as other ancillary works.

