Kreekafrica.com is Live! – The new online platform that connects professionals and creates opportunities across Africa

The AfriCent Group has launched kreekafrica.com, a new online community portal aimed at connecting professionals from across Africa and the rest of the world to clients and businesses globally.



There has never been a more appropriate time to give people a reliable platform where they can go to market their services, or find skilled professionals to fulfil key requirements.



“The world is changing, and the way people are doing business is changing,” says Joseph Owusu-Badu, Chief Operating Officer of Kreek Africa. “The last few months have been unprecedented due to the enormous impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This has certainly shifted our perception of how we can work, but it has also highlighted the need to create something that would empower people to earn an income.”



Based on this premise, Kreek Africa was born. An online platform that enables users to conduct business securely - putting them in the driver’s seat. Similar solutions are available globally and have proven to be very successful.



However, what makes Kreek Africa truly unique is that it has been designed for Africa, with Africa in mind but also with a global competitive edge.





He added that there was a necessity for a platform that would give professionals from across Africa and beyond an opportunity to showcase their skills to the world, and for clients to easily source this talent.



“Most of the platforms out there are not for Africa and are not competitive in terms of the subscription and handling fees. Kreek Africa is here to bridge that gap.”



The freelancing industry is growing and diversifying across Africa in various sectors. Young adults want to manage their own working hours and carve out their desired career paths, which means companies are struggling to find and retain applicants who are willing to work within the parameters of traditional workplace practices.



As a result, a number of companies and business owners are turning to self-employed professionals and online solutions when seeking to employ people for a specific job or service.



A thriving online culture has also forced existing companies and professionals to look at how they can grow their businesses and expand their offering by marketing themselves online. “If you want to be successful, you can be.



All you need to succeed in your profession is the ability and drive to do well, a computer and internet connection. The opportunities are out there, and Kreek Africa can help you find them,” adds Joseph.





The platform itself is easy to use and will allow professionals and clients to interact and transact seamlessly. Professionals can select a subscription package that suits them, while clients or businesses pay a commission handling fee as and when they use it. This makes the platform cost-effective as it can be tailored to suit any budget.



Verification is an integral part of the onboarding process and all users will be required to provide the relevant documentation to prove their identity. Strict approval processes and security measures are in place to give users the best possible experience and complete peace of mind.



“This way of working creates opportunities by allowing people to showcase their talent, source talent and contribute to the growing African economy. We’re extremely proud of the talent we have in Africa and we want people to know they don’t have to look far – we have what you need right here,” says Joseph Owusu-Badu.



