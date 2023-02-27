You are here: HomeBusiness2023 02 27Article 1721879

Business News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Kotoka International Airport raises over GH¢136 million as revenue - Transport Minister

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Transport Minister play videoKwaku Ofori Asiamah, Transport Minister

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has disclosed that the Kotoka International Airport has raised over GH¢136 million within four years.

According to him, the accumulated revenue was from its opening in September 2018 to December 2022.

Kwaku Asiamah made this known during a presentation in Parliament last week.

"Mr Speaker, Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport became operational in 2018 up to today, revenue generated from September 2018 to December 2022 is GH¢136,525, 961 million from these private entities."

The Kotoka International Airport (KIA), was originally a military airport used by the British Royal Air Force during World War II in 1946.

The facility was later handed over to civilian authority after a successful pull-out by the military.

In response to globalization and the growing demand for air travel at the time, a development project was launched to reconfigure the structure into a terminal building in 1956.

The airport is operated by Ghana Airports Company Limited, which has its offices on the airport property and serves as a sole international airport.

