Komenda Sugar Factory to import raw sugar for processing – Board

Business News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Komenda Sugar Factory: We're doing something different from what Mahama-led govt did, MCE



Komenda Sugar Factory was established in 1964, Report



Importation of raw sugar to continue for 3 years, Board Member



Raw sugar that is not in a consumable state will be imported to run Komenda Sugar Factory, a board member, Solomon Ebo Appiah, has said.



According to the Board Member of Komenda Sugar Factory who doubles as the Municipal Chief Executive of Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality, the importation of the raw sugar will help support what the local farmers produce for the factory.



Speaking on JoyNews Tracker programme, Mr Appiah said, “We are doing something different from what the erstwhile administration did. We are importing raw sugar that is not in a consumable state to support what the local farmers will produce to run the factory,” he stated.



He indicated that the importation of the raw sugar will last for the next three years until local producers are able to meet the production demand of the factory.



The Komenda Sugar Factory was first established in 1964 but became defunct over the years due to technical difficulties and setbacks.



The birth of the factory was based on the premise of producing sugar locally to reduce importation but that is yet to yield results in recent times.



As part of efforts to rope in local content personnel to revive the factory, traditional authorities in Komenda and adjoining districts have been engaged to acquire large tracts of land for sugarcane plantations.



Though the erstwhile John Mahama administration recommissioned the factory on May 30, 2016 in a bid to get it functioning once again and offer employment for the youth, the move hit a snag as the Akufo-Addo-led government took office shortly in 2017.



The recommissioned Komenda Sugar Factory was expected to create some 7,300 direct and indirect jobs at full operational capacity. The factory is said to be able to crush 1,250 tonnes of sugar cane daily.