Komenda Sugar Factory to bounce back in February 2022

Business News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The sugar processing company was built from an Indian Exim Bank facility



• It was shut down in 2016 after commissioning



• President Akufo-Addo has said his government will revamp the factory in February 2022



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that collapsed Komenda Sugar Factory will be revived in February next year.



According to him, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, is working tirelessly to ensure that there are raw materials available to run the factory.



He accused the previous government of not properly managing the factory, hence, leading to its collapse.



Speaking on PeaceFM's Kokrokroo show monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday, October 21, 2021, President Akufo-Addo said, "What Alan Kyeremanten is doing now is to re-configure the investment in such a way that he has now access also to raw materials supply for the factory…God willing by February next year, we would have got the Komenda Sugar Factory working. This is the target that we have."



"The initial planning never properly incorporated raw material supplies into the project...Arrangements have been made to supply the factory with the raw materials," he added.



The $35 million Komenda Sugar factory, built from an Indian Exim Bank facility, has not worked since its commissioning in 2016.



The collapse was due to technical challenges and setbacks.



