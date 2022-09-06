Komenda Sugar Factory did not attain operational status under NDC – Trade Ministry

Business News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Trade Industry has refuted claims suggesting that the Komenda Sugar Factory was completed for operations under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.



This comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress accused the governing New Patriotic Party of failing to operate the $36 million factory bequeathed to them.



Reacting to the claims in an interview on Top FM, Public Relations Officer of the Trade Ministry, Prince Boakye Boateng said the Komenda Sugar Factory did not attain operational status under the previous administration.



He also provided some details about the president’s recent visit to the factory which was meant to acquaint himself with the progress of work.



“The president [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] did not go to commission Komenda Sugar Factory. The president went to check on the progress of work. Komenda Sugar Factory is not operational yet. The previous government started and brought the factory to a certain stage, but the truth is that the factory was not operational. Some parts were not even installed,” he explained.



He continued, “That was the extent to which the work on the factory had reached, but it was not operational. But now, by the grace of God, the parts that were yet to be installed have been installed.”



The PRO for the ministry stressed that it would be an act of peddling falsehood should anyone claim that the factory was completed for operationalization by the erstwhile NDC.



“Anyone that claims Komenda Sugar Factory was completed by the NDC is peddling falsehood,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, during a recent working visit to the factory, President Akufo-Addo expressed hope that the Komenda Sugar Factory, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will be commissioned for operation by end of this year.



The factory is said to have undergone two successful test runs ahead of its inauguration later in the year.



Officials at the factory said 12.5 metric tonnes of unrefined brown sugar have been produced from the two successful test runs.



Background



Though the erstwhile John Mahama administration recommissioned the factory on May 30, 2016, in a bid to get it functioning once again and offer employment for the youth, the move hit a snag as the Akufo-Addo-led government took office shortly in 2017.



The Komenda Sugar Factory was expected to create some 7,300 direct and indirect jobs at full operational capacity. The factory is said to be able to crush 1,250 tonnes of sugar cane daily.



The sugar-producing factory was first established in 1964 by Dr Kwame Nkrumah but became defunct over the years due to technical difficulties and setbacks.



The birth of the factory was based on the premise of producing sugar locally to reduce importation and for commercial purposes.



MA/FNOQ



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







