Komenda Sugar Factory: Management imports molasses for refined sugar production

Business News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, Solomon Ebo Appiah, has announced that the Management of Komenda Sugar Factory will import molasses to feed the processing plant for the time being.



According to him, the factory is somewhat ready for operation but lacks the needed raw material to feed it for the production of refined sugar at a cheaper cost.



Thus, the company will import the molasses until the country can grow its sugarcane to feed the plant.



“This is no political talk; I will not play politics with the destiny of the people I serve” Mr Ebo Appiah is quoted to have said in an interview with Daily Graphic.



“There are a lot of works going on at the factory right now. A three million reservoir has been constructed. The roof of the factory has been changed and a raw sugar warehouse has been built to store raw unrefined sugar for processing.



“There has also been the overhauling of electric motors and conveyors,” the MCE who is also a Board Member of the Factory added.



The Komenda Sugar Factory has been in the news for various reasons.



President Akufo-Addo in February assured that production would begin by April when an Indian contractor would have completed some civil works on the factory, though that has not materialised.



“The Indian contractors and the technical people in charge will complete the remaining civil works by the end of March. Consequently, all outstanding works will be completed by April for proper production to begin” he said.



Meanwhile, the Management has secured a 22000-acre of land to grow sugarcane to feed the factory for sugar production in the Sekyere Obuasi/Hemang area and other communities in the Central region.