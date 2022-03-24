'Koko' sellers in Bolgatanga bemoan hike in millet price

Business News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East Region



'Koko' sellers in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region are currently not in the best of state with regards to business.



This follows a hike in the price of millet, which is a major ingredient usually used in the preparation of Koko.



'Koko' is a porridge that is prepared with millet. It is a delicacy that is mostly sold as breakfast and also in the evenings.



Recently, a bowl of millet was sold at GHC7 but rapidly rose to GHC13 which according to Koko sellers, took a toll on their business.



Some of them spoke to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



A Koko seller, Madam Ursula Ayine, indicated that just three months ago, they bought a bowl of millet at a cost of GHC8 but now buy the same at GHC13.



"Just last three months, we bought a bowl of millet for 8 cedis, and it is now sold for 13 cedis," she said.



She lamented that anytime customers bought her Koko, they complained that the quantity is small.



She noted that it is not possible for them to maintain the previous quantity they sold to customers because the price of millet had changed.



"We cannot do anything about the quantity because millet is now expensive. We have to try and sell in a way that will not collapse the business," she stated.



Miss Ursula also complained that despite the hike in price, customers still expect them to sell Koko at a cost of 50 pesewas.



She complained that the situation was so worrying that she decided to add some corn dough in the preparation of her Koko at a certain point in time.



A move, she explained, did not go down well with customers, as they complained about the Koko not being as good as always, and sour as well.



She further indicated that the situation rapidly slowed down her business. She added that it was no longer profitable.



Another Koko seller, Madam Diana Awine, intimated that millet had become very expensive on the market, and even non-existent sometimes.



She added that the surplus the market women normally gave them doesn't exist again.



"The millet has become very expensive now. At first, anytime we bought millet, they would add some surplus to it, but now, they don't do that. Sometimes when we even go to the market to buy some, they would say there isn't any," Diana added.



Madam Diana said that she no longer sells 50 pesewas worth of Koko. A decision, that her customers initially challenged, but are now beginning to adapt to.



"The way things are going, l decided to stop selling 50 pesewas, Koko. lt wasn't easy because the customers were always complaining, but they now understand that it is not my fault and that the price of millet has been increased. They don't complain again," she said.



She however said that anytime the little ones came around with 50 pesewas, she served them a small cup full of Koko with some little sugar, as she couldn't turn them away.



"The children still come to buy 50 pesewas. When they come, l just use the small cup to fetch for them with some small sugar," she pointed out.



She noted that the business was no longer lucrative and that she was still holding on to it because that was the only business she had ever tried and was used to.



Another Koko seller, Madam Stella Aduko, indicated that just recently, she bought three bowls of millet at 21cedis, which had now increased to 36 cedis.



"Just recently, a bowl of millet was sold at 7 cedis, so l bought three bowls at a cost of 21cedis for my Koko because that is the quantity that fills my container," She said.



She however added with worry that she now bought the three bowls of millet, at a cost of 36 cedis.



Madam Stella indicated that business was initially good, but the same could not be said again.



"They don't buy again. At first, you would not meet me here at this time, but see, the sun is coming out and l am still here with the porridge," She noted.



She indicated that the situation was sometimes bad to the extent that she had to carry the porridge back home and share it among children within her neighbourhood to drink free of charge.