Kofi Baah Agyepong appointed acting CEO of Youth Employment Agency

Business News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, Kofi Baah Agyepong, to serve as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).



The appointment by the president follows the resignation of Justin Frimpong Kodua who has been elected as General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party.



A letter dated August 9 and signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said the appointment takes effect from Wednesday, August 10.



“Further to the resignation of Justin Kodua Frimpong as the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency and in accordance with Section 12(1) of the Youth Employment Agency Act, 2015 (Act 887), the President has appointed you to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Board of the Agency, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the letter read.



Meanwhile, Kofi Baah Agyepong has been handed 14 days to either accept or reject the appointment.







