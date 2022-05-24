Koduzeigu farmers appeal for support for improved yield

Business News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Wunzoya Association of Farmers at the Koduzeigu Community in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region has appealed for support in irrigation, farm tools and machinery to help improve yield.



Mr Alhassan Mohammed, the Vice Chairman of the Association, called for ready market for farm produce of the members, comprising 50 large scale and smallholder farmers, who need help to scale up production.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Savelugu, he also appealed for a dam in the Koduzeigu Community to enable them to store more water for use during the dry seasons.



Mr Salifu Musah, a member of the Association, said inadequate access to farm machinery, seedlings and fertilizers had affected production over the years, and called for support to boost their capacity.



Miss Damata Safiano, another member, said she was mainly into vegetable production and faced irrigation challenges during the dry season, which usually resulted in low yields.



She said she had difficulty getting ready market for the vegetables during the rainy season and appealed to government and non-governmental organisations to help sell their produce.