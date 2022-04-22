KoKMA raises GH¢5.1m revenue in first quarter

Business News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) for the first quarter of this year has raised a total revenue of GH₵ 5.1 million.



This represents 20.13 per cent of the total revenue projected for the 2022 fiscal year.



KoKMA projects to raise GH₵ 25.5 million in the 2022 fiscal year.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of KoKMA, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, disclosed this at the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the Second Assembly in Accra on Wednesday.



The meeting sought to review the performance of the Assembly for the first quarter and chart new strategies for the remaining of the year.



Mr Tawiah said GH₵3.1 million of the revenue generated for the first quarter was through internally generated fund (IGF) whilst the remaining GH₵ 2 million came from grants and transfers from the government.



“This situation further calls for more effort at improving IGF mobilisation because that is where our strength lies,” he said.



Mr Tawiah said the total expenditure for the first quarter of the year was GH₵ 3.9 million.



He said GH¢917, 439.56 million of the expenditure was spent on compensation, GHC₵ 2.3 million on goods and services while the remaining GH₵ 766,088.19 was spent on assets.



On infrastructure development, MrTawiah disclosed that the assembly was taking steps to complete an abandoned 18-unit classroom block at the Liberty Cluster of Schools to improve on teaching and learning in the municipality.



He said the assembly in the period under review procured vehicles, constructed two zonal council offices, and books and other learning materials for the Osu Library.



He commended the assembly members for their support in the successful election of the presiding member for the Assembly.



Mr Tawiah also expressed gratitude to the staff and traditional leaders in the municipality.