Klasha expands to Ghana to facilitate frictionless online commerce and cross-border payments

Business News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Klasha, a San Francisco and Lagos-based cross-border company building technology infrastructure for cross-border commerce in Africa, has announced its launch in Ghana.



Launched in Nigeria in May 2021, Klasha's solution helps merchants worldwide sell online to Africa and receive payments in local African currencies while enjoying superfast last-mile delivery to consumers across the continent.



This launch represents Klasha's first expansion into other African countries.



With this launch, Klasha is opening Ghana to seamless international e-commerce and enabling seamless business extension into the region for global merchants. Thus, merchants can readily key into Ghana's $429 million e-commerce economy, which is expected to rise to $811 million by 2024.



This is also big news for consumers who find making international online payments challenging as they can now buy from global retailers online in their local African currencies using multiple payment options such as debit cards, bank transfers, and mobile money. Items purchased are shipped quickly and arrive at customers’ doorsteps within 10 days.



According to Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha, "Before now, international online and offline businesses faced the challenge of accepting online payments from Africa and even delivering items to Ghana. Our solution will simplify the process, removing payment and last-mile delivery barriers, making it easier and faster for retailers to collect online payments in Ghana, manage payouts and expand seamlessly."



In addition, the Klasha mobile app is now available in Ghana with added functionalities, including instant transfers of money between Ghana and Nigeria. We have also introduced a multi-currency wallet, giving users the option to hold, exchange and send money in different currencies at the best rate for free.



Edidiong Ekong, Marketing Manager of Klasha, says, "We are excited to bring our innovative payment and commerce solutions to power Ghana's e-commerce growth. In the coming months, we will expand to more countries to facilitate seamless e-commerce and cross-border payments."