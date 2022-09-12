Kintampo yam sellers bemoan deplorable state of market

Business News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East



Yam sellers at the Kintampo Market in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region have bemoaned the deplorable state of the yam market.



According to yam sellers, the market becomes muddy any time it rains making it difficult for them to go about their business.



They indicate that even though the market generates a lot of revenue for the assembly because of its strategic location, nothing has been done to maintain the place for them over the years.



John Njonom, the spokesperson for the yam sellers disclosed that the conditions under which they trade in the market is very terrible.



He decried instances where vehicles which bring yams to the market get stuck and find it difficult to offload their load especially during the rainy season.

He added that the situation negatively affects the movement of both traders and buyers in the market.



“We are facing many challenges as yam sellers. The yam market here is very big but it has not been maintained well and it is clear for you to see. When it rains, the whole market becomes flooded or muddy making it difficult for vehicles to even move and offload yams. It looks like the assembly is only interested in making money but not after the interest of the traders”.



In view of the problem, the queen mother for the yam sellers, Nana Afia Amea, has therefore appealed to the assembly to consider graveling the place for them.



“The yam market needs attention so we are appealing to the assembly to gravel the place for us because the environment is not conducive for us at all and it is affecting our business”.