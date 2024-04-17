Kintampo Water Falls seeks investors to enhance the site's infrastructure

Business News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Managers of the Kintampo Water Falls in the Bono East Region are currently seeking potential investors to collaborate on enhancing the site’s infrastructure.



The site’s manager, Michael Afake Delali, underscored the growth prospects, pointing out the ample land available for constructing chalets, hotels, restaurants and various hospitality amenities.



“Additionally, there is a demand for improved accommodation options, and we invite public-private partnerships (PPPs) for interested investors to collaborate with us and explore mutually beneficial opportunities,” he stated.



Revenue



Touching on the facility’s revenue for 2023, Mr. Afake noted a significant uptick in tourist visits compared to the previous year. He cited a visitation figure of approximately 26,000 in 2023, up from 22,000 the year before, leading to a total revenue of over GH₵ 290,000.



Challenges



Despite the popularity of the site, he said challenges such as bushfires from neighbouring farms and encroachment on the site’s land persist, posing significant hurdles.



Mr. Afake lamented the absence of fencing around the area, which has facilitated encroachment and heightened vulnerability to bushfires during the dry season, ultimately detracting from the natural beauty of the surroundings.



“The entire area lacks fencing, leading to encroachment on the lands. The site is vulnerable to bushfires during the dry season, which damages the greenery, thereby diminishing the area’s beauty,” he informed the B&FT during an interview at the site.



Meanwhile, under the Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP), a World Bank-funded initiative that concluded last year, the facility underwent renovation following the tragic disaster in March 2017 which resulted in the loss of approximately 18 lives, predominantly students from Wenchi Methodist SHS.



Following the disaster, the staircases at the waterfalls have been reconstructed to be more user-friendly, and improvements have been made to the restroom facilities, pavilions and changing rooms. Additionally, two suspended canopy walkways measuring 80 by 90 metres each have been constructed at the waterfalls.



