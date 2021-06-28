King Welentsi III Foundation donates interactive smart boards to Nungua Senior High School

Press Releases of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: The King Welentsi III Foundation

The King Welentsi III Foundation, a charity organization founded by the paramount chief of Nungua, president of Nungua Traditional Council, and vice president of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III donates four interactive boards to Nungua Senior High School.



Mr. Eric Bortey Djenge, the executive director of the King Welentsi III Foundation presented the four interactive boards to the assistant headmistress in charge of academic, Ms. Sally Amalia.



The interactive boards were donated by the King Welentsi III Foundation in collaboration with the Plymouth School for girls based in the United Kingdom.



Ms. Sally Amalia who received the interactive boards on behalf of the school expressed the school's profound gratitude to the King Welentsi III Foundation and promised to make good use of the interactive boards as she asked that the boards be sent to the school's I.C.T class for immediate use.



The executive director of the foundation, Mr. Eric Bortey Djenge added that if put to maximum use, interactive smartboards also known as electronic whiteboards have many uses and will improve teaching and learning in the school.