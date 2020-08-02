Press Releases of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Office of the Ga Mantse

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, demands justice for Akua Denteh

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has noted with grave concern the brutal torture and murder of Madam Akua Denteh, a 90-year-old mother and grandmother.



In a video that has gone viral, this 90-year-old woman of Madam Akua Denteh was seen being publicly and brutally flogged by other women, on the unfounded allegation that she is a witch. I join the many horrified Ghanaians to condemn this act of intolerance and call for justice and appropriate sanctions against all the perpetrators of this inhuman act. I do hope that this heart-breaking act will never be repeated in any part of this peace loving country of ours.



Ghana has moved on in its democratic dispensation. Laws have been passed and International conventions on human and women’s rights have been signed. These must be enforced to the letter, to bring positive changes to our traditional, customary, as well as religious practices, not only for girls and women but also for our boys and men.



I recognize that it is the women who have always been in the forefront in the fight, and continue to fight for the betterment of us all. They have played pivotal roles in the organization and maintenance of our homes and communities. They are to be worshipped and protected and not brutalized, murdered and branded as witches.



I call on the Government to close down all witch camps. I also call on the security agencies to expedite efforts to arrest all the perpetrators speedily and bring them before the courts to face trial. Justice must be done and fast as a deterrent to those who are carrying on similar brutal acts against girls and women. I know they can.



I further call on the Government, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations and everyone born of a woman, to use this unfortunate incident as an eye opener and work jointly towards ending all forms of inhuman and obnoxious practices against girls and women, as well as all forms of Gender-based violence in this Country.



As it was in the times of My Great, Great, Grandfather King Tackie Tawiah I, I will condemn in no uncertain terms, and speak out against acts that are de-humanizing and ensure that the path to our future, is embedded in fundamental Human Rights for all



Finally, I will like to take this opportunity to extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the children and family of the Late Madam Akua Denteh and to all the women of Ghana. May her soul rest in peace.



And to Our Muslim Brothers And Sisters, Happy Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice ."May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith and joy on this occasion of Eid al-Adha . Let's together ensure that the Safety Protocols On the Codvid 19 Are Adhered To.



#Womenslivesmatter#.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.