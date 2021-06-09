King James Foundation restores hope to Mmaampehia, other communities in the Ga South Municipality

Press Releases of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: King James Foundation

In a bid to provide clean and quality drinking water for vulnerable communities in Ghana, King James Foundation, a humanitarian organisation has yet taken another milestone to commission four boreholes in four communities within the Ga South Municipal Assembly, Accra.



The commission forms part of the foundation's initiative “One Community, One Borehole” which aims at providing clean drinking water for deprived communities across the country.



Beneficiary communities include Agbedevikope, Adorvikope, Gbanvikope and Mmaampehia community.



Speaking on the Foundation Agenda “One Community, One Borehole” the Chief Executive Officer of King James foundation, Apostle Solomon James Mensah said water is life and the foundation together with its foreign partners have taken into consideration to construct boreholes in some deprived communities across the country after embarking on mission health screenings.



"Some months ago, we embarked on health screening in some of the communities and we realized that the people have a lot of waterborne diseases and we asked them their source of water and they said streams and rivers, so we noticed that they lack potable water. it was so pathetic that access to potable in our country is such a big challenge and as a foundation serving humanity with an agenda on constructing boreholes so constructed them and as you can see the excitement says it all".



According to him, the foundation intends to drill fourteen (14) boreholes by the end of this year, hence eleven(11) boreholes have been constructed and handed over to various communities.



This initiative wouldn't have come this far without the foundation's partners,



Ghana West Africa medical mission Incorporation, Florida, U.S.A.



"We all are aware that we are in the rainy season, therefore, our nurses will be coming around to check on your health, kindly approach them when you notice your body is not responding well. Like how we have been doing it, the vision is to serve humanity and will continue to do so", he explained.



He urged the residents of various communities to try as much as possible to maintain it to keep it long.



He also seized the opportunity to call on NGOs, corporate bodies, rich men to extend their helping hands to villages and support them in the little effort they can.



Residents in various communities expressed their joy and happiness, and prayed to God to bless King James Foundation and its partners abundantly.



We are really happy because we don't have a good source of water. Now we have it, I can say we too can now drink clean water and we that God bless you so can do more for us. Because as I speak with you, we don't have a toilet facility (all four communities we don't have) and no job for the youth, we have the land, therefore, we will in humility help us with these two things, says Mmaampehia Gyaasehene, Oseihene.



The assembly member of Nsoubri Electoral Area, Mr Daniel Akakpo on behalf of the residents thanked the foundation for having them in mind.



He said; as an assembly member, I'm trying my best to get more basic amenities for the community and appealed to the benevolent institutions to come and support the communities in the rural areas.



