Kids showcase their talents in the ongoing Access Bank Perfect Start promo

Press Releases of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Access Bank Ghana

Kids across the country have been given a platform through the Access Bank Perfect Start promo to showcase their talents and are being rewarded for their creative performances.



Dubbed “Access Got Talent”, the platform is designed to help kids identify their talents and nurture them to reach their full potential while giving amazing prizes to top performers.



Since the launch of the Perfect Start promo, a total of 348 children have been rewarded with cash, bicycles, and PlayStation 5 among others. The kids have also participated in other games and quizzes all in an attempt to help them learn and become financially literate to make sound financial decisions as they grow.



In a brief ceremony to present the latest winners with their prizes, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue growing their talents so they can impact society positively when they grow.



He further indicated that, “Our strategy is to ensure our customers become better off when they start banking with us. Their growth, financial freedom and total wellbeing continue to inform the products and services we introduce to ensure they can take advantage and experience more thanks to banking.”



In his interaction with the winners, the Divisional Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank, Stephen Abban, mentioned that, “As a Bank, we take pride in the impact we are able to have in the lives of our customers through our various programmes and initiatives for the market.



This promo is no exception and we are particularly excited that parents have encouraged the habit of saving in their children and used this promo to further improve their financial literacy”.



Riding on the back of the bank’s kid’s savings account - Early Savers, the Perfect Start promo is aimed at fuelling the dreams of young ones while providing them a platform to learn, unearth and nurture their creative talents. This constitutes one of Access Bank’s long term goals of promoting financial inclusion amongst specific segments of the market including children under the age of 18.



“Perfect Start” promo which is an industry first, runs digitally online as part of efforts to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols while creating opportunities for families to have fun and win amazing prizes.



Currently, Access Bank is ranked as one of the biggest retail Banks in Ghana by assets and it operates a large branch network across the country. The Bank continues to commit resources to sustainable business practices that drives profitable, sustainable growth and is also environmentally responsible and socially relevant.