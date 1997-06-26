General News of Thursday, 26 June 1997

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Asuokaw Embarks On 50mC Electrification Project

Asuokaw (E/R), June 24, - The people of Asuokaw in the West Akim District have embarked upon a 50 million cedis electrification project. Mr Daniel Otchere, assembly member for the town who led newsmen round, said the project was started three years ago and is expected to be completed next year. He said the community has so far erected 80 concrete poles while the district assembly has also supported it with 10 treated wooden poles at a total cost of 10 million cedis. Mr Otchere said the project was funded through a levy of 5,000 cedis a man and 3,000 cedis a woman for residents and a flat rate of 10,000 cedis for non-residents. It was also supported with harvests which yielded 2.4 million cedis. He appealed to the District Administration to expedite action on the supply of the remaining poles to help complete the project on time.





