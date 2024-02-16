Ken Ofori-Atta is Ghana's worst finance minister - Nana Aba Anamoah

Business News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has expressed her joy and relief over the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as the finance minister.



She made these remarks in an interview on 3Music where she said that she was happy that the finance minister was gone and that she saw his reassignment as a dismissal.



She said that Ken Ofori-Atta was the worst finance minister the country had ever had and that he had ruined the president's legacy.



Nana Aba further alleged that President Akufo-Addo refused to dismiss him when calls from various stakeholders were at their loudest because the president valued loyalty.



"I am so happy that that man is gone. I am telling you on authority that the man is not happy. Whether it is a reassignment or whatever, I see it as a dismissal. That is what I want to call it.



"Ken Ofori-Atta is the worst finance minister this country has ever had. He has messed up the president’s legacy.



"But we have a president who loves loyalty. He will love you for being by his side," she said.



Nana Aba Anamoah added that he should have resigned for overseeing so much rot and mismanagement in the country.



"I think that Ken Ofori-Atta should have resigned long ago. He has supervised so much rot and I am so glad he’s gone. Some will say too little, too late. But it’s good that it came now," she added.



On Wednesday, February 14, Ghanaians woke up to the news that President Nana Akufo-Addo had reshuffled his cabinet and sacked 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers, including health, roads, and environment ministers.



Some of the sacked ministers have been given new roles.



