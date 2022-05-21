You are here: HomeBusiness2022 05 21Article 1543073

Business News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

classfmonline.com

Ken Ofori-Atta hosts AfDB delegation

Ken Ofori-Atta with President of AfDB Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina Ken Ofori-Atta with President of AfDB Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina

The Minister for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has held a meeting with the Group President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance in Accra.

It was held as part of the Bank’s pre-annual general meeting with the Officials of the host country, Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver an address at the opening of the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Monday, 23 May 2022.

